|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Biz / Industry

Apple announces new clean energy fund in China

Xinhua
  19:50 UTC+8, 2025-03-24       0
US tech giant Apple on Monday said it will invest 720 million yuan (about 100.31 million US dollars) to launch a new clean energy fund in China.
Xinhua
  19:50 UTC+8, 2025-03-24       0

US tech giant Apple on Monday said it will invest 720 million yuan (about 100.31 million US dollars) to launch a new clean energy fund in China.

The investment fund seeks to add around 550,000 megawatt-hours of wind and solar energy generation capacity to China's power grid annually, with this figure expected to increase as more investors join in, the tech firm said in a statement.

Apple's suppliers in China are making world-class advances in smart and green manufacturing, Apple's Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams was quoted as saying in the statement.

He added that with the launch of the fund, the firm looks forward to deepening its collaboration with suppliers across China to drive innovation for a shared planet.

"We're proud to announce a new clean energy fund in China! Two thirds of our supply chain here is already running on renewable energy," Apple CEO Tim Cook posted on his account on China's X-like social media platform Weibo, noting that the fund will help further Apple's goal of running on 100 percent renewable energy by 2030.

The announcement came amid Cook's latest visit to China, during which he met with Chinese officials and attended the opening ceremony of the China Development Forum on Sunday in Beijing.

The robust measures proposed by the Chinese government to boost consumption will facilitate development across multiple sectors, Cook said when meeting with Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, on Sunday.

The business community has a big role to play in the development of China-US relations, Cook noted, adding that Apple is willing to contribute to the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of the bilateral relations.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Beijing
Apple
Weibo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     