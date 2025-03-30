|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Biz / Industry

China's homegrown jetliner C909 enters Lao market

Xinhua
  22:48 UTC+8, 2025-03-30       0
China's domestically developed regional jetliner, the C909, marked another milestone in its international expansion as Lao Airlines took delivery of the aircraft on Sunday.
Xinhua
  22:48 UTC+8, 2025-03-30       0

China's domestically developed regional jetliner, the C909, marked another milestone in its international expansion as Lao Airlines took delivery of the aircraft on Sunday, becoming its second overseas operator.

This C909 aircraft, featuring a 90-seat all-economy class configuration, was delivered under a leasing arrangement. It is expected to undergo a series of preparations in Laos before entering commercial operations.

According to the aircraft maker Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC), the C909, bearing interior and exterior signage in Lao and a custom-designed livery, boasts excellent high-temperature performance and the ability to take off and land on short and narrow runways. These features ensure that it is able to adapt to Southeast Asia's operational environment.

COMAC has established a dedicated team to assist Lao Airlines with various preparations, including manual development, personnel training, spare parts support and maintenance capability.

Formerly known as ARJ21, the C909 aircraft is a domestically developed regional jetliner with a range of 2,225 to 3,700 km, making it suitable for most domestic routes in Laos as well as regional international flights.

So far, 162 units of C909 have been delivered, serving 645 routes across 158 cities and safely transporting over 20 million passengers, said COMAC.

In 2022, this model was delivered to its first overseas client TransNusa, an Indonesian airline, making it China's first indigenously developed passenger jetliner to enter foreign markets.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
COMAC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     