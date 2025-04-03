|   
Biz / Industry

China's electronic information manufacturing maintains steady operations in Jan-Feb

  19:25 UTC+8, 2025-04-03       0
China's electronic information manufacturing sector registered robust growth in the first two months of the year.
China's electronic information manufacturing sector registered robust growth in the first two months of the year, according to data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

During the period, the added value of major enterprises in the sector rose 10.6 percent year on year, 4.7 percentage points higher than the overall industrial sector, indicating a positive overall development trend for the sector.

Among major products in the electronic information manufacturing sector, the production of microcomputer equipment saw relatively fast growth.

From January to February, microcomputer equipment output reached 47 million units, up 7.2 percent year on year, while integrated circuit output rose 4.4 percent to 76.7 billion units.

Exports of the electronic information manufacturing industry continued to expand. During the period, the combined export delivery value of major companies increased by 5.9 percent year on year.

According to customs statistics, China exported 22.23 million laptops from January to February, a year-on-year increase of 16.5 percent.

Major companies in the sector are those with a main annual business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (US$2.78 million).

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
