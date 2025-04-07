|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Biz / Industry

Over 2.8 bln parcels handled in China during Qingming holiday

Xinhua
  19:48 UTC+8, 2025-04-07       0
More than 2.8 billion parcels were handled across China during the three-day Qingming Festival holiday that ended Sunday, the State Post Bureau said on Monday.
Xinhua
  19:48 UTC+8, 2025-04-07       0

More than 2.8 billion parcels were handled across China during the three-day Qingming Festival holiday that ended Sunday, the State Post Bureau said on Monday.

Approximately 1.399 billion parcels were collected, marking a year-on-year increase of about 17 percent, according to the bureau.

It noted that about 1.429 billion parcels were delivered, representing a year-on-year increase of about 15 percent.

"Since the beginning of this year, the postal and express delivery industry has continued to maintain steady growth, with average daily business volume approaching 500 million parcels," said Liu Jiang, an official with the State Post Bureau.

This reflects that China's consumer market continues to heat up and consumption potential is being released at an accelerated pace, Liu added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     