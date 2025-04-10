GIA expands services in response to tariffs

The Gemological Institute of America has temporarily expanded its services in Dubai and Hong Kong laboratories due to new tariffs that have hindered international shipping and raised cross-border logistical costs. The aim is to give clients better options amid global shipping delays.

The new policy allows D-to-Z diamonds – rough or polished – up to 9.99 carats to be submitted to both the Dubai and Hong Kong labs, whereas diamonds 10 carats and larger, as well as colored diamonds, can be submitted to Hong Kong. The Bangkok, Mumbai, and Tokyo GIA labs will only accept diamonds up to 3.99 carats.

GIA made this temporary policy change to ensure that global clients' grading services remained uninterrupted despite rising trade tensions and logistical difficulties.



