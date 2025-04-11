Flagship Guotai Haitong Securities begins trading after merger

Guotai Haitong Securities, the new listed firm following the merger of Guotai Junan and Haitong, began trading on Friday.

Under the code 601211 on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Guotai Haitong ended up 0.96 percent to 16.75 yuan (US$2.29), exceeding the market average of a 0.45-percent increase today.

With the aim of creating a top-tier investment bank that aligns with Shanghai's status as an international financial center, the two leading securities firms kicked off the merger on September 5, 2024 and announced completion on March 14.

The process, which took just 191 days compared with the expected two years' time, was dubbed a "Shanghai miracle" concerning the complexity of the merger as both brokerages were dual-listed in the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong.