|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Biz / Industry

Passenger flights to return at Longhua Airport

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:36 UTC+8, 2025-04-16       0
Upgrading will see the facility in Xuhui District become a general aviation hub for the East China region and also play a role in the development of China's low altitude economy.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:36 UTC+8, 2025-04-16       0

Longhua Airport is to become a general aviation hub for the East China region and expected to be open to the public by the end of the year, Xuhui District officials said.

The airport will be upgraded to an A-level general aviation airport and be as a take off and landing site for passenger flights, Xuhui's Deputy Director Wei Lan told a Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference consultative session held for members and company representatives earlier this week.

Longhua Airport, on the west bank of the Huangpu River, is one of the birthplaces of China's civil aviation industry.

It operated as a civil airport until 1966, when passenger services were moved to Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport. A heliport remained in operation for medical, police and firefighting services.

Passenger flights to return at Longhua Airport

The West Bund riverside area in Xuhui District is a popular area for various outdoor events, leisure activities and performances, with many art galleries and exhibition spaces.

A comprehensive function building will also be set up at the airport by 2027, Wei said.

Unlike B-level airports, which are not accessible to the public, A-levels can offer passenger flights and general aviation services.

With the revitalization of the airport, Wei said there plans to use the airport for drone performances, air taxi sightseeing tours and logistics transportation.

The "low-altitude economy" has been included in the national development roadmap and commercial flight licenses are widely expected to be issued by national authorities by next year.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China predicts the low-altitude market in China will reach 1.5 trillion yuan by 2025 and 3.5 trillion yuan by 2035.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai
Huangpu River
Hongqiao
Xuhui
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     