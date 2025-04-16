Passenger flights to return at Longhua Airport

Longhua Airport is to become a general aviation hub for the East China region and expected to be open to the public by the end of the year, Xuhui District officials said.



The airport will be upgraded to an A-level general aviation airport and be as a take off and landing site for passenger flights, Xuhui's Deputy Director Wei Lan told a Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference consultative session held for members and company representatives earlier this week.

Longhua Airport, on the west bank of the Huangpu River, is one of the birthplaces of China's civil aviation industry.

It operated as a civil airport until 1966, when passenger services were moved to Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport. A heliport remained in operation for medical, police and firefighting services.