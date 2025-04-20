|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Biz / Industry

China's installed power generation capacity up 14.6 pct

Xinhua
  20:52 UTC+8, 2025-04-20       0
China's cumulative installed power generation capacity reached 3.43 billion kilowatts by the end of March, marking a year-on-year increase of 14.6 percent.
Xinhua
  20:52 UTC+8, 2025-04-20       0

China's cumulative installed power generation capacity reached 3.43 billion kilowatts by the end of March, marking a year-on-year increase of 14.6 percent, official data showed on Sunday.

Solar power generation capacity amounted to 950 million kilowatts by the end of last month, surging 43.4 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the National Energy Administration (NEA).

Wind power generation capacity stood at 540 million kilowatts by the end of March, rising 17.2 percent year on year, according to the NEA data.

In the first three months of 2025, China's major power generation companies invested 132.2 billion yuan (about 18.34 billion US dollars) in power generation projects, down 2.5 percent year on year.

During the same period, investments in power grid projects reached 95.6 billion yuan, up 24.8 percent year on year, the NEA data showed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     