Chinese vendors, US buyers face cost shock in online market for cheaper goods

As US government ends the duty-free status of directly shipped parcels valued at US$800 or less, the import tariff may exceed the price of merchandise.

E-commerce giant Amazon found itself in the doghouse with the Trump administration after a Washington-based news organization reported it planned to display the cost of US import tariffs on the price lists of products sold on its Haul online site. The White House called it a hostile act, forcing the Seattle-based company to backpedal with comments that it had considered such a price alert on certain China-made products but rejected the idea. It was but another sign of how the once-booming world of cross-border e-commerce, fueled by the smooth flow of goods between China and the US, is caught in the middle of a tariff war initiated by President Donald Trump, with 145 percent tariffs imposed on imports from China. Amazon's Haul discount site includes smaller Chinese vendors who rely on direct sales of small-parcel, lower-priced goods to US consumers. Beginning on May 2, a new US policy on small parcels shipped from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau will come into effect. Instead of duty-free entry for parcels valued at US$800 or less, a flat fee of US$75 per parcel will be levied and then doubled to US$150 starting next month. Who will win and who will lose? Spoiler alert: E-commerce shippers from China may face a difficult period of readjustment, but the impact will most keenly be felt by US consumers used to buying smaller items from Chinese vendors through online channels. Luke Yan from the city of Wuhan in Hubei Province has been running a shop on Amazon's US website for over a year. Called Taili, the shop sells made-in-China daily commodities like vacuum bags, holder hooks and bathtub grab bars. "The business was doing well before, with revenue of about US$5 million a month," he told China Biz Buzz. "This month's sales have not been calculated yet, but I haven't noticed a drastic rise or fall in business. It's very hard to predict next month." Yan has raised the prices of the merchandise on his shop about 3 percent, due to higher quotes from his upstream warehouse and logistic providers. But the prices are still lower than those in offline stores in the US, so for now, his shop is still competitive on profit margins.

Imaginechina

Like most cross-border e-commerce dealers in China, Yan's company entrusts a third-party, overseas warehouse to cover all customs clearances for him. One of his providers has listed "tariff surcharges" of 13 yuan (US$1.78) per kilogram, based on the current 145 percent tariff, an extra 3 yuan per kilogram for electronic products and their parts, and an extra 6 yuan for auto parts, steel and aluminum products. "Originally the tariff for products in a container of 70 cubic meters was about US$6,000, and now it is US$10,000," Yan said. "And eventually, it will be buyers in the US that bear the extra costs." Major Chinese budget e-commerce platforms Temu and Shein, which rely on direct mail, small parcel sales, have both announced that their prices in the US are rising on the back of tariffs. The amount of the increases, however, has stunned some US consumers, who complained on social networking sites that prices have gone crazy. "America is losing its mind," said Rachel Bitecofer on X (formerly Twitter), posting a Temu receipt that showed import charges were higher than the price of the merchandise itself.