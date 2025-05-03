Their hair may be gray, but China's retirees are colorful and their zest for spending is reshaping marketing

No longer viewed as just a costly burden on society, the elderly emerge as an economic power. Businesses are tailoring pitches to this energetic demographic.

My parents have always been fond of travel, but something changed this year. Instead of the occasional long-haul journey, they started hopping on short trips nearly every other week, sometimes to nearby watertowns, sometimes to newly opened eco-parks. When I asked why the change in habit, they proudly showed me a slew of brochures: discounted tour packages, half-day leisure itineraries tailored for older travelers and promotions so generous they almost looked suspicious. Apparently, I wasn't the only one noticing the trend. A quiet transformation is sweeping across China, reshaping the consumer habits of a group long overlooked by marketers: the older generation.

Imaginechina

The so-called "silver economy" has gone mainstream. Travel agencies now offer gentler itineraries with tea-tasting, light hikes and activities promoting local opera appreciation. But travel is just the beginning. Health-tech startups are designing wearable monitors for those suffering from chronic diseases. Online platforms are launching senior-friendly learning portals for everything from singing lessons to Chinese painting. Even entertainment apps now offer "gray mode" interfaces with larger fonts, fewer swipes and simplified navigation. Behind all this is a simple demographic truth. China is aging, and aging quickly. By 2035, more than 30 percent of the population will be 60 years or older. Traditionally seen as a looming social burden, aging is increasingly viewed as a market full of potential, powered by a population that's active, curious and willing to spend. Take travel. According to Ctrip, one of China's largest travel platforms, 31 percent of senior travelers 55 years and older are now taking trips at twice the frequency of 2019. Many of these trips are semi-curated experiences, with medical staff on call, diet-conscious meals service and ample rest breaks. Just as importantly, the trips foster community. For many retirees, it's not just about sightseeing; it's about social bonding with peers. "I never thought I'd be this busy after retirement," said Peter Liu, my 72-year-old neighbor, who often travels with my parents. "My calendar's packed with short trips and art classes. We compare deals the same way our kids used to compare concert tickets." China has launched policies to expand senior-friendly tourism trains, aiming to create more inclusive rail experiences for the elderly. By 2027, a nationwide network of "silver tourist trains," equipped with medical and elder-care facilities, will help unlock the spending power of the aging population.

Imaginechina

In education, the Seniors University of China was inaugurated in 2023 as a national-level institution dedicated to lifelong learning. It offers both online and offline courses in fields including health, humanities, calligraphy, music and life skills. Seniors aged 50 or older can register online for free courses. And lifelong learning is no longer confined to urban elites. County-level towns now offer afternoon classes at libraries and community centers, with impressive turnouts. At a community college in the southwestern city of Chengdu, a calligraphy class for retirees became so popular that the waiting list grew to 200 in just a few weeks. In Suzhou, an institution offers beginning Spanish and piano lessons, connecting grandparents with their globally minded grandchildren. Even e-commerce is seizing the potential. Alibaba has launched a senior-friendly version of its Taobao sale platform, with fewer steps required to make purchases, tailored customer service and a curated selection based on practical needs. JD.com offers a similar section with home medical equipment, orthopedic shoes and nutrition advice. And it doesn't stop at tech. Hair salons in Beijing's Chaoyang District now offer weekday slots with stylists trained in senior services. Supermarkets in Shenzhen have launched "quiet hours" with softer lighting, reduced noise and slower checkout lines to better accommodate older shoppers. This shift is long overdue. For years, aging was framed mainly in terms of dependency and cost. But today, many older Chinese are healthier, wealthier and more independent than ever before. The market needs to reflect that diversity and dignity. Of course, challenges remain. Some products still fall into the trap of condescension, depicting older adults as frail or out of touch. Others ignore the diversity within the demographic. A 60-year-old retired company executive and an 80-year-old former farmer don't necessarily share the same preferences or purchasing power. Worse, some sectors still treat the "silver set" as easy targets, pushing overhyped health supplements and miracle cures. Scams are a real concern. According to a China UnionPay survey, 78 percent of respondents aged 60 and above said they had received scam calls related to potential financial fraud, including fake online purchases and investment schemes. Efforts to educate the elderly on the pitfalls are underway but systematic protections remain uneven. On the policy front, local governments have launched pilot programs to integrate seniors' needs into community planning, with barrier-free infrastructure, senior recreation centers and subsidized health screening. Yet coordination across departments is patchy. In rural areas, "silver economy" initiatives often lag behind. A more coordinated national effort is emerging as a key policy need. Rather than relying on scattered pilots projects, experts in the field are calling for a comprehensive action plan: clear product-design standards, robust anti-fraud enforcement and sustained investment in aging-friendly technologies. Such a framework could better align industry innovation with real-world needs, from better data on senior consumer preferences to stronger cross-sector collaboration. As China transitions toward a domestic consumption-driven economy, empowering its older population will be not just a social imperative, but a strategic economic lever.

Imaginechina

So, where do we go from here? Back to my parents. They've become amateur travel influencers in their circle, sharing photos and itinerary tips via family group chats. They now choose trips not just for the scenery, but for the company – routes their friends are also excited about. They even vetoed one recent outing option, saying the pace was too rushed. "This one's for the youngsters," my dad said with mock seriousness. He's 78. Their experience shows that older consumers aren't passive recipients of services. They're discerning, collaborative and increasingly vocal. The future of the "silver economy" must reflect that reality not by offering watered-down versions of youth-centric products, but by creating original experiences that respect seniors' autonomy and curiosity. Smart businesses will treat aging not as a limitation, but as a challenge. Can we create tech that empowers rather than frustrates? Health care that is preventive, not just reactive? Entertainment that delights without patronizing? It's time to stop seeing China's aging population in grayscale. The silver wave is full of color and it's only just begun.