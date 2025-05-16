The battle for Asian eSports supremacy lands in Shanghai

Shanghai is hosting the climactic final stage of the Hero Esports Asian Champions League (ACL), Asia's premier international, multi-title eSports tournament, through this weekend.



The three-day event, which kicked off on Friday, underscores the city's strategic initiatives to establish itself as a global eSports hub, drive digital consumption, and attract a greater influx of international visitors.

Organized by Shanghai-based Hero Esports, the ACL Grand Finals will showcase intense competition across nine prominent game titles: Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), Dota 2, Honor of Kings, Street Fighter 6, The Legend Cup of League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, VALORANT Champions Tour, Delta Force, and Crossfire.

This weekend's matchesl offer a substantial combined prize pool of US$2 million, alongside coveted direct qualification slots for the Esports World Cup (EWC).