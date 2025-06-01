Shanghai's regional HQ environment drives firms' expansion, innovation

One common secret of success in China for Det Norske Veritas(DNV) and L'Oreal, global giants in their respective fields, is that they chose Shanghai as their regional headquarters, which has facilitated their solid business performance in the past 20-plus years.

During a media tour to discover how multinational enterprises fare in Shanghai, both DNV and L'Oreal pointed to the good function of regional headquarters in the city that empowered their capabilities in continued business expansion and innovation.

"China is one of DNV's most critical markets globally," said Norbert Kray, senior vice president of DNV Group who is also chairman of DNV China.

A Norwegian firm starting as a service provider for the shipping sector in 1864, DNV can trace its China roots back to 1888, when it first opened an office in Xiamen, southeastern Fujian Province.

In 2000, DNV relocated its regional headquarters to Shanghai from Hong Kong, and turned itself into a wholly foreign-owned enterprise in 2009 in Shanghai. Now located in Hong Qiao State Guest Hotel in the Hongqiao International Central Business District, the firm has taken advantage of Shanghai's construction as a global shipping center along with other booming industries.