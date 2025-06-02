﻿
Biz / Industry

Manufacturing giants to unveil latest digital solutions at Shanghai expo

﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  14:51 UTC+8, 2025-06-02       0
More than 200 manufacturing companies will gather in Shanghai to present their latest digital solutions at the WOD World Manufacturing Digitalization Expo.
More than 200 manufacturing companies, including industry leaders like Siemens, Rockwell Automation and Huawei Cloud, will gather in Shanghai this month to present their latest digital solutions at the WOD World Manufacturing Digitalization Expo (Shanghai).

With the theme of "Breaking Through with Digital Intelligence and Symbiotic Ecology: Reconstructing Global Manufacturing," the expo is expected to attract more than 20,000 visitors as it seeks a new path of digital transformation and upgrading in the manufacturing sector.

The expo will also invite think tanks, corporate leaders and scholars to share their experiences during more than 60 events to be held at the event, including the WOD World Manufacturing Digitalization Conference, WOD Digital Transformation series forums, digital workshops and various themed sessions.

These activities will focus on topics such as "dark" factories (automated production in unmanned factories), construction of intelligent supply chains, artificial intelligence, ESG transformation and digital collaboration. At the same time, special sessions on digital transformation in the food and beverage industry and the electronics sector will be held.

An innovation incubation zone will be set up for the first time at the expo to better cultivate new digital forces like embodied intelligence and robots. As an important part, the expo will also create a "start-up zone," dedicated to new technologies in AI and data industry.

Qin Cheng, vice president of Siemens (China) Co Ltd, said the German manufacturing conglomerate will highlight its Xcelerator's digital and low-carbon transformation solutions, which can cover multiple industries and scenarios to realize intelligent upgrading.

If you go:

Time: June 17-19

Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Center

Address: 2345 Longyang Road, Pudong New Area

浦东新区龙阳路2345号新国际博览中心

