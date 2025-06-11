Technology fair attracts over 900 exhibitors
Overseas guests and industry participants have high hopes for the China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair as a significant platform to strengthen trade ties and seek investment opportunities.
The 11th CSITF at the Shanghai World Expo Convention and Exhibition Center from June 11 to 13 brings together over 900 exhibitors and links key parts in technology trading: businesses, academics and government.
Glasgow is the Guest City of Honor for this year's fair and Stuart Patrick, chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, is leading a delegation of about 25 people from small and medium enterprises as well as various government authorities and commercial representatives to the fair.
"We hope to help the individual companies to grow their business and trade with China and also attract Chinese firms to collaborate with our education institutions, so we're presenting Glasgow as a center of innovation for everyone to consider," he said.
The delegation is presenting areas of particular strength for Glasgow including renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, biomedical science, green and low-carbon energy.
"The fair represents a unique platform to showcase our city's world class technology capability, innovations and opportunities, and we also see a lot of potential for universities and technical colleges to deepen their relationships in Shanghai and the surrounding area," he noted.
"Openness and Cooperation: Empowering New Quality Productive Forces and Sustainable Development" is the theme of this year's fair.
Two zones dedicated to technology transaction services and technology transaction promotion activities will enhance the overall ecosystem for the trading of technology.
Shanghai's technology import and export hit a record-high US$21.33 billion (US$153.3 billion) in 2024, up 17.7 percent year-on-year and ranking first among domestic cities.
Leading tech transfer institutions from both home and broad are present at the fair to showcase selected innovation projects and seek collaboration. They include Plug and Play, Steinbeis, National Innovation Center par Excellence, National Eastern Tech-Transfer Center and Shanghai Technology Exchange.
Johann Löhn, a leading global expert in technology transfer and honorary chairman of the Steinbeis Foundation, noted that its professional service fits well with local businesses as Chinese companies seek to go global.
The Steinbeis Sustainable Technology and Management Beijing hosted a technology transfer manager training seminar on Wednesday afternoon with the Shanghai International Technology Exchange Center.
Löhn also suggested an integrated approach that combines high-tech expertise and technology transfer know-how with tailor-made training to empower staff at small and medium tech-oriented firms.
During this year's fair it offered an on-site consultation service, while also presenting dozens of cutting-edge technologies in the fields of renewable energy and new materials that are suitable for potential collaborators in Shanghai and neighbouring regions.
Steinbeis' education model that targets engineers at small and medium sized companies and empowers them with project management competence will also be its focus for development in China in the future.
If you go:
Venue: Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center, No. 850, Bocheng Road
博成路850号上海世博展览馆
Date:
June 11th 10am-5pm
June 12th 9am-5pm
June 13th 9am-4pm