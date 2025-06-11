Technology fair attracts over 900 exhibitors

Overseas guests and industry participants have high hopes for the China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair as a significant platform to strengthen trade ties and seek investment opportunities.

The 11th CSITF at the Shanghai World Expo Convention and Exhibition Center from June 11 to 13 brings together over 900 exhibitors and links key parts in technology trading: businesses, academics and government.

Glasgow is the Guest City of Honor for this year's fair and Stuart Patrick, chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, is leading a delegation of about 25 people from small and medium enterprises as well as various government authorities and commercial representatives to the fair.

"We hope to help the individual companies to grow their business and trade with China and also attract Chinese firms to collaborate with our education institutions, so we're presenting Glasgow as a center of innovation for everyone to consider," he said.

The delegation is presenting areas of particular strength for Glasgow including renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, biomedical science, green and low-carbon energy.