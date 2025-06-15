Expo captures booming China-Africa trade

The fourth China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo opened on June 12 in Changsha, Central China's Hunan province. The overall results of this year's expo are eye-catching: 53 African countries and over 4,700 Chinese and African companies are participating in the exhibition.

According to data from the General Administration of Customs, since the establishment of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in 2000, China-Africa trade volume has surged from less than 100 billion yuan (US$13.92 billion) to 2.1 trillion yuan in 2024.