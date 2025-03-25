﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Biz / Money

Shanghai launches major funds to drive industrial transformation

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:26 UTC+8, 2025-03-25       0
Two funds, valued at over 100 billion yuan, designed to support key industries, stimulate state-owned enterprise reform, and foster the development of high-tech enterprises.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:26 UTC+8, 2025-03-25       0

Two funds to bolster industrial transformation, stimulate state-owned enterprise reform, and foster the development of high-tech industries were established at the Shanghai Global Investment Promotion Conference on Tuesday.

The Industrial Transformation and Upgrade Fund (Phase II) is valued at 50 billion yuan (US$6.9 billion), with an initial investment of 10 billion yuan. It is designed to support key industries, including new-generation electronics, high-end equipment, automobiles, new materials, software and information services, and industrial services. It will provide crucial assistance to advanced manufacturing enterprises during their growth and maturity phases, driving the development of new quality productive forces in Shanghai.

The State-owned Capital M&A Fund Matrix of Shanghai, also worth more than 50 billion yuan, will focus on mergers and acquisitions within state-owned enterprises, targeting strategic sectors such as integrated circuits, biomedicine, high-end equipment, civil aviation, commercial aerospace, and the cultural tourism and consumption industries. It aims to inject liquidity into the capital market and further facilitate the city's industrial upgrading efforts.

Shanghai launches major funds to drive industrial transformation
Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai
Matrix
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     