﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Biz / Money

China sees current account surplus of US$423.9 billion in 2024

Xinhua
  20:07 UTC+8, 2025-03-28       0
China recorded a current account surplus of US$423.9 billion in 2024 and saw a capital and financial account deficit of US$434 billion.
Xinhua
  20:07 UTC+8, 2025-03-28       0

China recorded a current account surplus of US$423.9 billion in 2024 and saw a capital and financial account deficit of US$434 billion, according to data released Friday by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

The fourth quarter saw China's current account surplus reach US$163.8 billion, with a capital and financial account deficit of US$187.3 billion.

In terms of Special Drawing Rights, China's current account surplus reached 318.8 billion SDRs for 2024, while the capital and financial account deficit totaled 326.2 billion SDRs.

The SDR is an interest-bearing international reserve asset created by the International Monetary Fund to supplement other reserve assets of member countries.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     