China sees current account surplus of US$423.9 billion in 2024

China recorded a current account surplus of US$423.9 billion in 2024 and saw a capital and financial account deficit of US$434 billion, according to data released Friday by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

The fourth quarter saw China's current account surplus reach US$163.8 billion, with a capital and financial account deficit of US$187.3 billion.

In terms of Special Drawing Rights, China's current account surplus reached 318.8 billion SDRs for 2024, while the capital and financial account deficit totaled 326.2 billion SDRs.

The SDR is an interest-bearing international reserve asset created by the International Monetary Fund to supplement other reserve assets of member countries.