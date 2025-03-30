﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Biz / Money

Four major Chinese state banks to raise 520 bln yuan via A-share issuance

Xinhua
  22:51 UTC+8, 2025-03-30       0
China's four major state-owned commercial banks on Sunday announced plans to raise a combined 520 billion yuan through the issuance of A-shares targeting specific investors.
Xinhua
  22:51 UTC+8, 2025-03-30       0

China's four major state-owned commercial banks on Sunday announced plans to raise a combined 520 billion yuan (about 72.5 billion US dollars) through the issuance of A-shares targeting specific investors.

The four commercial banks — Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Bank of Communications, and Postal Savings Bank of China — published their plans through the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

According to their plans, Bank of China aims to raise no more than 165 billion yuan, China Construction Bank no more than 105 billion yuan, Bank of Communications no more than 120 billion yuan, and Postal Savings Bank of China no more than 130 billion yuan.

All four banks have said that the raised funds, after deducting issuance-related costs, will be used to replenish their respective core tier-1 capital.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Shanghai
Postal Savings Bank of China
China Construction Bank
Bank of Communications
Shanghai Stock Exchange
Bank of China
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     