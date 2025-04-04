China traders hold their breath in the wake of new US tariffs and consider contingency plans

This week's bombshell US announcement of further tariffs on exports from China – taking the cumulative total to about 67 percent – leaves investors and companies wondering what comes next.

Will China retaliate after President Donald Trump's latest trade assault, and, if so, how?

"We have to make a thorough assessment of the difficulties ahead," said He Weiwen, executive director of the China Association of International Trade. "Although the future may be not all that gloomy, we need to find new opportunities to counter the odds."

Theoretically, he added, a tariff of 50 percent is sufficient to bring bilateral trade to a standstill.

As traders around the world hold their breath amid fears of a global trade war breaking out, one thing is clear, according to analysts, Chinese exporters can best protect themselves from US protectionism by diversifying their global markets.

China's trade with the United States has dropped 2.5 percentage points in the overall weight in the past six years albeit growing volume, with the focus shifting to markets in Southeast Asia. According to China's Customs, the US is now China's third-largest trading partner, after members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the European Union.

The trade association's He also noted that US consumers may be left in the lurch because much of what they buy from China can't be easily sourced from other countries because of universal duties the US is slapping on all nations. And some of the goods purchased from China aren't even available from US domestic producers.

Wang Tao, chief economist at UBS, said she expects the Chinese government to respond to the latest US tariffs by announcing policies to cushion the effect on the domestic economy.

"The Chinese government unveiled a set of policies to support the economy at the start of the year, and more stimulus, including initiatives to boost domestic consumption, could be expected to help traders diversify their business," Wang said.