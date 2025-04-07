﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Biz / Money

Asian stocks tumble amid US tariff concerns

Xinhua
  17:37 UTC+8, 2025-04-07       0
Stock markets across the Asia-Pacific traded sharply lower on Monday as financial turmoil sparked by the US "reciprocal tariffs" escalated recession fears worldwide.
Xinhua
  17:37 UTC+8, 2025-04-07       0

Stock markets across the Asia-Pacific traded sharply lower on Monday as financial turmoil sparked by the US "reciprocal tariffs" escalated recession fears worldwide.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 2,445.19 points, or 10.7 percent, to end at 20,404.62 points in Monday's morning session. The retreat widened from 9.28 percent at opening.

This came on top of losses in Japan, where the benchmark Nikkei stock index shed 2,843.48 points, or 8.42 percent, in the first 15 minutes of trading, the lowest intraday level since October 2023.

"Japanese stocks are unlikely to stop declining unless US stocks cease falling further," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co.

The circuit breaker was triggered for Nikkei stock futures, temporarily halting trading due to the sharp fall.

South Korea's benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 103.57 points, or 4.2 percent, to 2,361.85 as of 11:20 am

Due to the sharp decline, the bourse operator placed a sidecar order at 9:12 am, pausing program buying for five minutes, after the KOSPI 200 index fell more than 5 percent for over one minute.

It was the first sidecar order for program buying since August 2024, according to local reports.

The KOSPI plummeted as investors sold off stocks in response to increasing concerns about a recession after the US government revealed "reciprocal tariffs" last week, said analysts here.

Stocks in Singapore dipped over 7 percent at the start of Monday due to concerns about a global trade conflict following several countries mulling to respond to US tariffs.

The Straits Times Index plunged 7.37 percent, or 281.84 points, to 3,544.02 as Asian markets fell sharply.

Meanwhile, Indian shares declined at the beginning of trading on Monday, with the key Nifty index dropping over 3 percent.

The Nifty 50, representing the biggest Indian firms on the national stock exchange, was down 3.55 percent.

The Nifty IT, comprising India's leading information technology firms, which consider the United States their largest market, was down 5.53 percent.

Local media house The Times of India called Monday's loss a "bloodbath."

Australian blue-chip shares dived 6 percent when trading commenced on Monday, due to financial chaos triggered by the US tariffs in global markets.

A benchmark index of the nation's top 200 publicly traded firms dropped over 6 percent after the market opened, as the repercussions of the US tariffs continued to unsettle investors.

The Australian government was "preparing for further uncertain times," according to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday. "You can't change global events. What you can do is prepare for them," he told reporters.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump declared a 10 percent baseline tariff on imports from all trading partners and imposed higher rates on specific ones, with the decision provoking sharp criticism from economists, trade experts and foreign governments who view it as a misguided effort to utilize tariffs as a crude tool to tackle intricate trade disparities.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     