Chinese shares close sharply lower Monday

Chinese stocks closed lower on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 7.34 percent to 3,096.58 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 9.66 percent lower at 9,364.5 points.

The combined turnover of these two indices stood at about 1.59 trillion yuan (about 220.89 billion US dollars), up from 1.14 trillion yuan the previous trading day.

Shares related to the agricultural sector emerged as top gainers, while those in battery, consumer electronics and computer device industries suffered big losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, lost 12.5 percent to close at 1,807.21 points on Monday.