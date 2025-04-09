Chinese stock markets show resilience, buck a global downturn in equity prices

Stock markets in China proved resilient on Wednesday amid losses in other global markets, as the Chinese government restated its stance against tariffs and said Sino-US trade disputes should be settled by dialogue.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.31 percent on Wednesday, and the Shenzhen Component Index rose 1.22 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index recovered from a 1.55 percent loss in the morning session to end with a gain of 0.68 percent.

Investor focus shifted to China after President Donald Trump tariffs on the nation now totaling 104 percent came into effect. The US escalated its trade wary by slapped an additional 50 percent on imports from China.

After the domestic markets closed, the China State Council Information Office released a white paper stressing that "the Chinese side has always maintained that China-US economic and trade relations are mutually beneficial and win-win in nature."

The 28,000-word document went on to say, "It is crucial to respect each other's core interests and major concerns, and find proper solutions to resolve the issues through dialogue and consultation."