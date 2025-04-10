Chinese stocks brush aside escalating trade war to post midday gains
China's stocks continued to strengthen on Thursday morning despite the escalating trade dispute between the United States and China.
The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.93 percent in the morning session after rising as high as 1.65 percent. The Shenzhen Component Index jumped 2.19 percent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 1.8 percent.
The Beijing Stock Exchange 50 Index, which includes mainly small-cap tech stocks, surged 5.28 percent, indicating a broad-based increase of shares on mainland bourses, where 4,790 stocks reported gains and only 358 were in the red.
The strong performance came against the backdrop of a surge on Wall Street overnight after US President Trump announced a 90-day pause on certain "reciprocal" tariffs for most countries. The glaring exception was China, where he raised tariffs to 125 percent from 104 percent, after Beijing imposed an additional 50 percent tariff on US goods yesterday, bringing the total to 84 percent.
China has yet to respond to the latest US tariff escalation.
"Steep changes are now counted by days and even hours," said Huang Jianbin, chief assets management officer of Bosera Funds. "Chinese assets are expected to become a harbor for investors, given the government's firm attitude, supportive corporate sentiment and the market size."
Eric Zheng, president of American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, echoed mainstream economic opinion when he told a recent forum that tariffs are not the best way to resolve trade disputes, noting that ultimately "consumers pay the price."
China's Consumer Price Index, the main gauge of inflation, dipped 0.1 percent in March from a year earlier, narrowing from a drop of 0.7 percent in February, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
The Producer Price Index, which measures factory-gate inflation, fell 2.5 percent in March, widening from a 2.3 percent decline a month earlier.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei surged more than 8 percent, while shares in South Korea, Singapore and Australia also gained in the morning session, bolstered by strong gains on Wall Street.
As of midday in Asian markets, US futures were pointing lower, the benchmark oil price was down and gold futures were higher.