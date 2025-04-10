Chinese stocks brush aside escalating trade war to post midday gains

China's stocks continued to strengthen on Thursday morning despite the escalating trade dispute between the United States and China.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.93 percent in the morning session after rising as high as 1.65 percent. The Shenzhen Component Index jumped 2.19 percent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 1.8 percent.

The Beijing Stock Exchange 50 Index, which includes mainly small-cap tech stocks, surged 5.28 percent, indicating a broad-based increase of shares on mainland bourses, where 4,790 stocks reported gains and only 358 were in the red.

The strong performance came against the backdrop of a surge on Wall Street overnight after US President Trump announced a 90-day pause on certain "reciprocal" tariffs for most countries. The glaring exception was China, where he raised tariffs to 125 percent from 104 percent, after Beijing imposed an additional 50 percent tariff on US goods yesterday, bringing the total to 84 percent.

China has yet to respond to the latest US tariff escalation.