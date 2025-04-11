China remains a calm oasis in global market turbulence over tariffs

Overseas investor anxiety was heightened by White House clarification on Thursday that cumulative tariffs imposed on Chinese imports by President Donald Trump total 145 percent. By contrast, Chinese tariffs on US imports stood at 84 percent, as of midday on Friday.

The Shanghai Composite Index was trading up 0.12 percent after slipping slightly at the open. The Shenzhen Component Index was up 0.19 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index increased 0.56 percent.

Chinese stocks were little changed in midday trading on Friday, but markets elsewhere in Asia fell after a one-day global market surge fizzled amid continuing concerns about the China-US trade war.

Market sentiment has also been rattled by the uncertainties created by flip-flopping Washington policies, after Trump one day strongly defended his tariffs and the next day rescinded most of them for 90 days.

Chinese investor support has extended across a breadth of shares. The Beijing Stock Exchange 50 Index, which predominantly lists small-cap tech stocks, rose 2.63 percent in the morning session, outperforming other larger cap indices.

"China's stock market performance has shown strong resilience this week against turbulent markets elsewhere, but investors are still cautious, as shown by the continued increase of gold prices," said Zhang Di, chief macroeconomics analyst with China Galaxy Securities. "Sovereign funds and investors around the world are all rushing to buy gold, no matter how high prices rise."

Spot gold climbed to a record US$3,200 an ounce on Friday morning.

US stocks slumped on Thursday, with the S&P 500 index tumbling 3.46 percent, a day after posting its biggest gain in 17 years.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed again on Thursday that if the US insists on waging a tariff war, China will fight to the end. The Ministry of Commerce announced plans to help companies adversely impacted by the trade tensions.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei retreated nearly 4 percent, while markets in South Korea, Singapore and Australia were all in the red.