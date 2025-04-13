China issues 9.78 trillion yuan in new loans in first three months of 2025
18:59 UTC+8, 2025-04-13 0
China issued 9.78 trillion yuan (1.36 trillion US dollars) in new yuan-denominated loans in the first three months of 2025, central bank data showed on Sunday.
At the end of March, outstanding yuan loans amounted to 265.41 trillion yuan, up 7.4 percent year on year, according to the People's Bank of China.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Long
