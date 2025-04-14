Strong March exports buoy China stocks, confusion remains over electronics tariff exemption

China's stock market rose on Monday amid newly released trade data showing a strong rise in March exports, indicating that domestic exporters may have been frontloading outbound shipments to stay ahead of US tariff increases as they also diversify export markets.

The Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.76 percent, and the Shenzhen Component Index edged up 0.51 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 2.40 percent.

China's overall exports in March jumped 6.9 percent from a year earlier, beating analysts' forecast. Chinese yuan-denominated exports to the United States gained 5.6 percent to 287.3 billion yuan (US$39.2 billion), according to the General Administration of Customs on Monday. They accounted for 12.8 percent of the March total.