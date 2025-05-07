China to cut reserve requirement ratio by 0.5 percentage points
China's central bank will cut the reserve requirement ratio by 0.5 percentage points, providing about 1 trillion yuan (US$138.9 billion) in long-term liquidity, said Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, on Wednesday.
