China investors welcome economic stimulus, signs of a thaw in trade relations with US

China's stocks rose on Wednesday on the announcement of major domestic economic stimulus measures and a guarded breakthrough in trade relations with the US.

"Investors have anticipated policies of such weight and have digested them," said Li Qiusuo, an analyst with China International Capital Corp. "The policy effect will be longstanding, with the future becoming a bit more certain. The market will continue to be supported mainly by tech sector in the first half, but in the second half, consumption-related shares are expected to be the driving force."

Chinese officials today announced a sweeping series of measure to widen the supply of money, reduce interest rates, stoke consumer spending and stabilize an economy threatened by US tariffs.

In addition, Chinese and the US announced their trade officials will begin meetings in Switzerland later this week in talks aimed at lessening trade tensions.