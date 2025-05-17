Chinese stock investors strike cautious tone, awaiting further developments in US-China trade talks

China's stock investors took a cautious approach this week to the start of Sino-US trade talks and a 90-day lowering of bilateral tariffs.

"Those who bet Chinese stocks would surge on the news were disappointed," said Wu Kaida, an analyst with TF Securities. "The market response was very conservative as investors take a long-term view and await further news."

He added, "People know it is far from being over yet and also know that the US is prone to make sudden and unexpected shifts in policy, as has happened before."

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.76 percent this week, while the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.52 percent. Both ended lower on Friday after a week of small movements within a narrow 1 percentage point range.