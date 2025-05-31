Chinese and most Asian stock markets slip as the global trade outlook remains in flux

Shanghai's stock market couldn't quite escape the whiplash in the US tariff saga that hit markets around the world this week, despite some positive earnings reports.

News that a US court ruled Trump administration tariffs unconstitutional initially buoyed investors, but the gloss disappeared after an appeals court imposed a temporary injunction on the ruling.

Chinese tech firm Xiaomi, which produces smartphones and then ventures into electric cars and chips, beat analysts' forecasts with positive first-quarter results. Xiaomi's shares traded in Hong Kong, which rose after the earnings were reported, ended the week down 3.8 percent.

A victim of the tariff war, Chinese e-commerce giant PDD holdings saw its share price tumble after reporting a 47 percent drop in first-quarter net. The company's earnings were hurt by subsidiary Shein, whose model of duty-free delivery to overseas buyers has been hit by new postal levies from the US and Europe.

"With trade disputes still afoot, investors need to consider how to better manage their portfolios for the second half," said Liang Xing, an analyst with Guotai Fund. "Some investors may continue to invest heavily in tech shares, but others may move to other categories, like precious metals and military equipment."