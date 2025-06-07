Chinese equities markets post modest weekly gains, ignoring turmoil abroad

Chinese investors largely shrugged off the much publicized fall-out between President Donald Trump and Tesla owner Elon Musk, with modest weekly gains for markets.

"The performance of Chinese markets was a bit unexpected," said Xu Gao, chief economist of BOC International (China) Co. "Compared with volatile moves of stocks in the US, Chinese markets were reserved, indicating a wait-and-see attitude among investors."

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.04 percent on Friday, ending the week with a gain of 1.13 percent. The Shenzhen Component Index retreated 0.19 percent, but still wrapped up the week with a rise of 1.42 percent. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 3.25 percent for the week albeit retreating 0.48 percent on Friday.

In the one-hour call between Xi and Trump on Thursday, their first personal contract since the start of the tariff war in March, China's leader urged Trump to set relations back on track, likening them to a ship off course. After the close of Asian markets, Trump said stalled trade talks between both nations will resume on Monday in London.