Iran-Israeli conflict sobers Chinese investors buoyed by success of new listings

The Iran-Israeli conflict shaved earlier gains in New York markets. The S&P 500 lost 0.4 percent for the week, the Dow fell 1.3 percent and the Nasdaq was down 0.6 percent.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.25 percent for the week after dropping 0.75 percent on Friday. The Shenzhen Component Index retreated 0.6 percent; Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index edged down 0.35 percent. Japan's Nikkei eked out a weekly gain of 0.25 percent after dropping 0.89 percent on Friday.

China's stocks dropped along with other Asian markets on Friday following news of the Israeli attack on Iran nuclear and military facilities, ending a week of trading buoyed by Shanghai's biggest company debut in 17 months and the number of Chinese firms seeking listings in mainland and Hong Kong markets.

Chinese investors have been upbeat about the success of mainland companies going public. In Shanghai's largest initial public offering in 17 months, shares in Arashi Vision, maker of Insta360 cameras, surged 274 percent in their trading debut on Shanghai's Star market on Wednesday. The Shenzhen-based company's IPO raised about 1.9 billion yuan (US$125 million).

Chery Automobile, China's second-largest carmaker by volume, said it has filed plans to list on the Hong Kong stock exchange in the third quarter in a share sale that analysts say could raise around US$1.5 billion. China's second-largest ride-hailing firm CaoCao also said it is set to go public in Hong Kong, though no pricing was announced. Both companies will join large IPOs in Hong Kong this year that include milk tea brands Mixue Ice Cream & Tea and Goodme, and toymaker Bloks Group.

Wang Yajun, co-head of equity financing at Goldman Sachs Asia outside Japan, said the number of IPOs involving firms listed on both mainland and Hong Kong exchanges has been in the spotlight of global trading.

"The scale of stock financing in Hong Kong last year was astonishing, and the value of IPOs in the first half of this year looks set to exceed the whole of 2024, becoming the world's largest," Wang told Securities Times.

Chinese companies raised US$44.8 billion offshore last year, more than double from a year earlier, according to UK-based data provider Dealogic.

The strong recovery momentum in the Hong Kong IPO market is attributed to the rollout of supportive Chinese policies aimed at promoting core technologies and faster tracks for filing and approval of mainland IPOs by Hong Kong, Wang said.