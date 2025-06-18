﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Biz / Money

China to set up international operation center for digital RMB

Xinhua
  13:45 UTC+8, 2025-06-18       0
China's central bank governor Pan Gongsheng said on Wednesday that the country will establish an international operation center for the digital RMB.
Xinhua
  13:45 UTC+8, 2025-06-18       0

China's central bank governor Pan Gongsheng said on Wednesday that the country will establish an international operation center for the digital RMB.

The center aims to promote the internationalization of the digital currency and the development of financial market services while supporting innovation in digital finance, Pan said at the Lujiazui Forum held in east China's Shanghai.

The initiative is part of a package of eight new measures announced by Pan that will be implemented in Shanghai, China's financial hub.

Pan said a transaction reporting repository for the interbank market will also be established to collect transaction data and analyze activity across sub-markets such as bonds, currencies and derivatives, supporting macroeconomic policymaking and financial market supervision.

A personal credit reporting agency will be established to provide financial institutions with diversified and tailored credit products, further improving the country's social credit system.

A pilot program for offshore trade finance reform will be launched in the Lin-gang Special Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone to support the city's offshore trade development through innovative business rules, Pan said.

Other measures include the development of free trade offshore bonds to expand financing channels for companies, and the optimization of the free trade account system to facilitate cross-border trade and investment for enterprises.

In addition, the package includes the rollout of innovative structural monetary policy tools in Shanghai, and joint efforts with the country's securities regulator to advance RMB foreign exchange futures trading, according to Pan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Shanghai
Lujiazui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     