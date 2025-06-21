﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Biz / Money

China stocks slide as global investors show mixed readings on Iran-Israel military conflict

﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  11:39 UTC+8, 2025-06-21       0
Shanghai, Shenzhen shares slip for the week on geopolitical risks. Investors are divided on whether diplomacy can end the Middle East war.
﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  11:39 UTC+8, 2025-06-21       0

Chinese stock markets reflected the confusion of global investors trying to decide if a delay in US direct involvement in the Iran-Israel war is a good sign or just a futile hope in bringing the weeklong military conflict to an end.

Geopolitical risks are the greatest challenge facing the capital markets, Mike Wardle, chief executive of Z/Yen Group, a UK-based commercial think tank, said at the Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai this week. The latest market performances can serve as proof of that.

The Shanghai Composite Index posted a 0.51 percent decline for the week, while the Shenzhen Component Index lost 1.6 percent. Both moved sharply lower in the last two trading days as the Iran-Israel conflict escalated despite President Donald Trump's decision to withhold joining Israeli attacks on Iran for two weeks to allow for possible negotiation.

China stocks slide as global investors show mixed readings on Iran-Israel military conflict

The Shanghai Composite Index moved sharply lower in the last two trading days and posted a 0.51 percent decline for the week.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 1.1 percent in the week but posted a surprise rise of 1.26 percent on Friday, buoyed by a surge in shares of electric vehicle makers and other tech-related companies shares. The Hong Kong market has been on a roll in recent weeks on a wave of successful initial public offerings by mainland technology companies and more corporate applications to sell shares.

Japan's Nikkei retreated 0.22 percent on Friday but rose 0.91 percent for the week even amid continuing weak economic data. In Europe, Germany's DAX retreated 1 percent in the week, with Britain's FTSE index also down.

Oil prices ended the week lower despite some gains on Friday fed by hopes that Trump's two-week "window for diplomacy" might lead to peaceful settlement of the Iran-Israel conflict. Benchmark Brent crude was up 3 percent for the week after slipping 2 percent on Friday to settle at US$77 a barrel. Gold prices lost nearly 2 percent for the week.

"The main factor of this volatility is based on the fast-changing developments in the Iran-Israel military conflict, while the war in Ukraine also has no near end in sight," said Gu Fengda, chief analyst with Guosen Futures. "Investors can still bet on precious metals, especially gold, although it has scaled back quite a bit in recent days."

Confidence in the US is also ebbing around the world. Many countries have unloaded part of their holdings in US Treasuries, including China, which reduced its stockpile to a 16-year low in April.

Participants at the Lujiazui Forum, the most high-profile event in China's financial industry, voiced strong support for political stability but many stopped short of outright optimism.

Giovanni Tria, former Italian minister for economy and finance, said at the forum that hopes for stronger global monetary cooperation are simply showing "wishful thinking."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yao Minji
Shenzhen
Shanghai
Lujiazui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     