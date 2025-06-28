Chinese stock investors turn bullish as trade, geopolitical tensions ease

Chinese markets struck a bullish tone this week amid a continuing rise in applications for new share sales, steps taken by China and the US to ease trade tensions, a ceasefire in the Israel-Iran war and the Chinese government's commitment to open up business opportunities wider for foreign investors.

Chinese officials confirmed an agreement with the US that will expedite rare earth exports from China and lift some US bans on technology exports to China – a step forward in trade negotiations.

At this week's Summer Davos held in Tianjin, Chinese Premier Li Qiang again stressed China's firm commitment to opening up its business markets and invited foreign investors to share the country's opportunities. Some participants spoke highly of China's growth, calling it a rare bright spot in a world filled with regional tensions.

"A lot of uncertainties are becoming less uncertain," said Zhang Yu, chief macroeconomics analyst at Hua Chuang Securities Co. "Trade conflicts the past three months have made global trade extremely difficult to analyze and predict. Settlements allow us to make better forecasts and exporters to work out remedies."