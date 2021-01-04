Biz / Property

City's new housing market ends 2020 with a roar

﻿ Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  16:10 UTC+8, 2021-01-04       0
Sales of new homes in the city ended 2020 on a high note amid abundant supply, according to the latest market data.
﻿ Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  16:10 UTC+8, 2021-01-04       0

Sales of new homes in the city ended 2020 on a high note amid abundant supply, according to the latest market data.

By area, new residential properties sold — excluding government-subsidized affordable housing — jumped 59.1 percent from November to exceed 1.22 million square meters, making December the best month of 2020, according to a regular monthly report released today by Shanghai Centaline Property Consultancy.

"An influx of new supply, primarily located in outlying districts like Qingpu, Baoshan and Fengxian, helped the market quickly recover from a major setback in November when sales hit a six-month low," said Lu Wenxi, Centaline's senior research manager. 

Around the city, more than 1.35 million square meters of new houses, spanning 44 projects, were rolled out in December, a 61-month high, according to Centaline data. That figure is in stark contrast to only 160,000 square meters released in November.

The average price of a new home fell 1.7 percent from November to a yearly low of 51,941 yuan (US$7,973) per square meter, as sales remained most robust in the medium to low-end segment.

Of the top-10 residential projects by sales, six were priced at less than 50,000 yuan per square meter with the least expensive selling for less than 30,000 yuan per square meter.

Outperforming all others was a development in Baoshan District, which sold 62,805 square meters, or 598 apartments, at an average price of 64,201 yuan per square meter. It was also the most expensive project in the top-10 list.

For January and February, industry analysts expect to see a retreat in buyers' sentiment during what is normally the low season for property sales, but a major rebound is predicted to follow in March.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     