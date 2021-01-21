Biz / Property

Local serviced apartment market predicted to remain under pressure in 2021

Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  18:35 UTC+8, 2021-01-21       0
Shanghai's serviced apartment market will continue to face headwinds this year despite a recovery in both vacancy rates and rents registered in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  18:35 UTC+8, 2021-01-21       0

Shanghai's serviced apartment market will continue to face headwinds this year despite a recovery in both vacancy rates and rents registered in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to international real estate services provider Savills' latest research.

Citywide, the vacancy rate of serviced apartments declined 1.4 percentage points during the October-December period from the previous quarter to 14.8 percent, while rents edged up 0.4 percent quarter on quarter to an average monthly rate of 230.7 yuan  (US$35.6) per square meter, according to Savills' data.

Year on year, vacancy rates declined 1.5 percentage points and rents fell 3.1 percent. 

"As borders reopened at the end of the third quarter, the city experienced a notable decrease in vacancy rate as tenants stranded overseas returned to their leases or signed new contracts," said Chester Zhang, director of Savills China research. "This didn't last, however, as border controls tightened significantly in mid-November."

On the supply side, two projects opened during the last quarter of 2020, increasing the city's total inventory to 9,969 units.

Greystar Real Estate Partners, which invests in, develops and manages rental housing properties, made its China debut by unveiling the 474-unit LIV'N 833 near Zhongshan Park in Changning District, while Zhongrong International Trust opened its 293-unit Riverdale Residences near Century Avenue in the Pudong New Area.

Savills officials said the local serviced apartment market will be under pressure over the next 12 months amid tight border controls and travel restrictions imposed around the world. They advise landlords and operators to remain focused on attracting new tenant groups, particularly domestic tenants, whose ratio increased by close to 20 percentage points on some projects over the past year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Savills
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     