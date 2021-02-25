Biz / Property

Shanghai and Beijing among global top 10 data centers

﻿ Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  16:21 UTC+8, 2021-02-25       0
Shanghai is now the world's fourth-largest data center with market capacity of nearly 0.6 gigawatts and Beijing ranks 10th.
﻿ Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  16:21 UTC+8, 2021-02-25       0
Shanghai and Beijing among global top 10 data centers
Ti Gong

Data center rack space demand has grown considerably in China in recent years, and the cloud sector is drawing considerable attention.

Shanghai and Beijing are among the world's top 10 data centers by total market size, according to a recent industry report.

Shanghai is now the world's fourth-largest data center with market capacity of nearly 0.6 gigawatts, surpassed only by Northern Virginia in the United States, Tokyo and London, according to Cushman & Wakefield's 2021 Global Data Center Market Comparison report that covers 48 data center markets around the world. Beijing ranks 10th.

"The pandemic accelerated changes in corporate information technology strategies, as companies rapidly shifted to the cloud," said Dave Fanning, executive managing director and data center advisory group leader at Cushman & Wakefield. “Construction of new products has skyrocketed. In last year's report, 1.6 gigawatts of data were under construction in markets we studied, which increased to 2.9 gigawatts in this year's edition."

Data center rack space demand has grown considerably in China in recent years, and the cloud sector is drawing considerable attention. Much of the demand is coming from Internet companies and application developers, such as e-commerce businesses, multimedia content providers, digital payment enterprises and location-based service application developers.

Looking ahead, there will be a greater need for data and information processing racks in data centers around China, spurred on by the impact of COVID-19 on Internet activity, as well as the accelerated development of the cloud, big data, the Internet of Things, virtual reality, artificial intelligence and the utilization of 5G networks. By the end of 2022, Kezhi Consulting predicts the market value of data centers in China will exceed 320 billion yuan (US$49.5 billion).

Within the Asia-Pacific, Sydney and Singapore are among the global top 10 data center markets in terms of overall rankings.

Cushman & Wakefield’s study evaluated 1,189 data centers around the world using a unique weighted methodology.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Cushman & Wakefield
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     