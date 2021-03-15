Biz / Property

China's home prices see mild increases in February

Xinhua
  11:14 UTC+8, 2021-03-15
China continued to see a generally stable housing market in February, with home prices in 70 major cities showing mild month-on-month increases, official data showed Monday.
Xinhua
  11:14 UTC+8, 2021-03-15

New home prices in four first-tier cities — Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou — rose 0.5 percent month on month in February, compared with a 0.6-percent increase registered in January, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

A total of 31 second-tier cities saw a month-on-month increase of 0.4 percent in new home prices, while 35 third-tier cities witnessed a month-on-month rise of 0.3 percent in new home prices last month.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
