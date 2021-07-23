Mortgage rates in Shanghai set to increase
Shanghai will see rising mortgage rates beginning from Saturday.
Several banks in the city revealed that the mortgage rate for first-home buyers in Shanghai will be lifted from 4.65 to 5 percent, while the rate for second-home buyers will be adjusted from the current 5.25 to 5.7 percent.
The Shanghai Head Office of the People's Bank of China and banks in the city held a meeting on Friday morning to arrange the increase in mortgage rates, as reported by the Shanghai Media Group.