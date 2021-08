China Evergrande Group chairman Xu Jiayin will step down as chairman of flagship unit Hengda Real Estate Group and be replaced by Zhao Changlong, previously a company director.

CFP

China Evergrande Group chairman Xu Jiayin will step down as chairman of flagship unit Hengda Real Estate Group, a posting on the National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System showed on Tuesday.

Zhao Changlong, previously a company director, will replace Xu as chairman, and will also be general manager. Zhao is also a deputy chairman and general manager of another unit, Evergrande Property Services.