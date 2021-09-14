Biz / Property

Shanghai-headquartered conglomerate to create new listed management entity

Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  17:25 UTC+8, 2021-09-14       0
Shanghai-headquartered Shui On Land Limited, the flagship property arm of Shui On Group on the Chinese mainland, announced a proposed spin-off and separate listing.
Cao Qian
Cao Qian
  17:25 UTC+8, 2021-09-14       0

Shanghai-headquartered Shui On Land Limited, the flagship property arm of Shui On Group on the Chinese mainland, announced a proposed spin-off and separate listing of its commercial investment properties, property management and asset management businesses, which will be operated under a standalone entity, Shui On Xintiandi (SXTD).

SXTD has submitted an application for listing on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, while Morgan Stanley and UBS have been appointed as the joint sponsors in the proposed spin-off, the company said in a press release on Monday.

"This proposed spin-off is a major step that we have taken after a rigorous review of various options to create value for our many stakeholders, including our shareholders and employees," said Vincent Lo, chairman of Shui On Land. "We intend to unlock the value of the group's assets, to provide significant future growth opportunities for both Shui On Land and Shui On Xintiandi, and to enhance shareholder value over time."

The separate listing of SXTD is expected to create two independent publicly-traded companies with distinct business models, unique growth strategies and compelling investment rationales, according to Shui On, which is best known for its Xintiandi project in Shanghai, a 20-year landmark development remodeled from shikumen (stone gate) neighborhoods combining culture, lifestyle, dining and fashion outlets in downtown Huangpu District.

Under the plan, Shui On Land will continue its focus on the master plan and development of mixed-use communities and properties as well as the sale of developed properties at such communities, while a portfolio of the company's 13 completed commercial assets, including Shanghai Xintiandi, will be transferred to SXTD. The new company will be primarily engaged in the investment in and ownership of commercial properties as well as property management and asset management in China.

Shui On Land, which reported last month a strong rebound in both revenue and profit for the first half of 2021 amid robust residential sales as well as rental income growth, will remain a controlling shareholder of SXTD after its separate listing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Xintiandi
Shui On Land
Morgan Stanley
UBS
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     