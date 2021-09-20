Evergrande crash fears hit property shares hard

The firm, one of the country's biggest developers, is on the brink of collapse as it wallows in debts of more than US$300 billion.

The potential collapse of battered Chinese real estate giant Evergrande sent property shares plunging in Hong Kong on Monday, with the firm expected to default on upcoming interest payments this week.

The firm, one of the country's biggest developers, is on the brink of collapse as it wallows in debts of more than US$300 billion. The crisis sent shares in the firm diving around 17 percent on Monday, leaving it down around 90 percent from the start of the year.

Other property firms were also in the firing line, with Henderson Land losing 13.2 percent and New World Development more than 12 percent. Sun Hung Kai Properties shed 10.3 percent. Sinic Holdings called a trading halt after its shares crashed 87 percent, wiping out US$1.3 billion from chairman Zhang Yuanlin's wealth, leaving him with US$250 million, according to Forbes.

Meanwhile, insurance giant Ping An fell nearly 6 percent. China Minsheng Bank, Agricultural Bank of China and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China were all down around 3 to 6 percent.

The dash for the exit left the Hang Seng Index down more than 4 percent.

Attention is now on the company's repayments, with interest due on bank loans on Monday and two bonds on Thursday.

However, one creditor quoted by Chinese financial outlet Caixin Global estimated that there is a "99.99 percent" chance Evergrande will not be able to pay the interest due in the third quarter.

As of the end of June, the property developer had total liabilities of almost 2 trillion yuan (US$309 billion) with an unknown amount of off-sheet debt. The giant debt mountain helped drive Evergrande's voracious expansion, which started with a 1990s property boom and lasted until Chinese authorities moved to trim leveraged growth in the sector by introducing curbs in 2020.

While predominantly a real estate firm, the group also embarked on an all-out diversification, buying football club Guangzhou FC, opening amusement parks, setting up Evergrande Spring mineral water and also investing in tourism, digital operations, insurance, and health.

Experts say the firm has more than a million units pre-paid by customers yet to be built, adding to the sense of dread among Chinese investors, many of them first-time buyers. The company last week admitted it is under "tremendous pressure."