Evergrande agrees deal to avoid default on key bond

In a statement to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Evergrande's property unit Hengda said it had negotiated a plan to pay interest due on its 2025 bond.

Embattled Chinese housing giant Evergrande said on Wednesday it had agreed a deal with domestic bondholders that should allow the conglomerate to avoid default on one of its interest payments.

There was no mention of its repayments on interest for an offshore bond.

In the statement, Hengda said investors "who bought and held the bonds" before September 22, 2021 "are entitled to interest paid this time."

While predominantly a developer, Evergrande – which has a presence in more than 280 cities – has been on a buying spree for more than a decade.

The group has admitted facing "unprecedented challenges" as it tackles a debt pile of more than US$300 billion.