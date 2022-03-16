China's home prices slightly up in February

China continued to see a generally stable housing market in February, with home prices in 70 major cities showing slight month-on-month increases.

China continued to see a generally stable housing market in February, with home prices in 70 major cities showing slight month-on-month increases, official data showed on Wednesday.

New home prices in four first-tier cities – Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou – rose 0.5 percent month on month in February, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

New home prices in 31 second-tier cities remained flat compared with that in January, while those in 35 third-tier cities witnessed a month-on-month decrease of 0.3 percent last month.