China's home prices generally stable in March

China continued to see a generally stable housing market in March, with the month-on-month growth of home prices in first-tier cities declining, official data showed on Friday.

New home prices in four first-tier cities – Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou – rose 0.3 percent month on month in March, compared with a 0.5 percent increase in February, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Prices of second-hand homes in the four cities gained 0.4 percent in March, easing from the 0.5 percent month-on-month increase in February.

New home prices in second-tier cities remained flat compared with that in February, while those in third-tier cities witnessed a month-on-month decrease of 0.2 percent last month.

"In March, home prices in the 70 major cities displayed a stable trend on a monthly basis," said the bureau's senior statistician Sheng Guoqing, adding that on a year-on-year basis, these cities saw their housing prices decline or register slower growth.

New home prices in first-tier cities rose 4.3 percent year on year in March, narrowing from 4.4 percent in February. New home prices in second-tier cities went up 1.6 percent, while those in third-tier cities decreased 0.6 percent compared with the same period last year.