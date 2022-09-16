China property investment down in January-August

China's investment in property development went down 7.4 percent year on year in the first eight months of 2022, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.

Total property investment in this period stood at 9.08 trillion yuan (US$1.31 trillion ), the NBS said.

Investment in residential buildings came in at 6.89 trillion yuan, down 6.9 percent year on year.

Commercial housing sales in terms of floor area totaled 878.9 million square meters, down 23 percent year on year. In terms of value, sales fell 27.9 percent to 8.59 trillion yuan.

The property development climate index, compiled by the NBS, came in at 95.07 points in August.