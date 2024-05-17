China to set up 300-bln-yuan relending facility for government-subsidized housing

China's central bank announced on Friday that it would establish a 300-billion-yuan (US$42.25 billion) relending facility to support the government-subsidized housing project.

Local state-owned enterprises are encouraged to use the funds to buy reasonably-priced commercial homes that have completed construction, Tao Ling, an official with the People's Bank of China, told a press conference, adding that these homes will then be used to provide affordable housing.