﻿
Biz / Property

Guangzhou, Shenzhen become latest Chinese cities to ease home-buying restrictions

Xinhua
  22:26 UTC+8, 2024-05-28       0
Guangzhou and Shenzhen, in south China's Guangdong Province, have become the latest Chinese cities to ease the financial pressure for buying houses.
Xinhua
  22:26 UTC+8, 2024-05-28       0

Guangzhou and Shenzhen, in south China's Guangdong Province, have become the latest Chinese cities to ease the financial pressure for buying houses.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, the municipal government of Guangzhou said home buyers in the city will enjoy reduced down-payment ratios.

Non-Guangzhou residents will also be allowed to purchase two homes, the same as local residents, in six districts of Guangzhou, if they have a record of paying social insurance or income tax in the city for at least six months – down from two years as was previously required.

The six districts, including Yuexiu, Haizhu and Tianhe, previously allowed non-Guangzhou residents to purchase only one home.

Authorities in Shenzhen have also announced new moves to lower down-payment ratios and reduce the lower limit of interest rates on home loans based on the tenor of benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) on Tuesday. The minimum down-payment ratio for individual commercial housing mortgages has been lowered to 20 percent for first-home purchases and 30 percent for second-home purchases.

The new policies in both cities will come into effect on Wednesday.

A number of Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou and Chengdu, have recently adjusted real estate policies, with measures such as eased purchase restrictions and trade-ins of commercial housing.

On Monday, the eastern metropolis of Shanghai unveiled a set of measures to support home buyers, including further easing home-purchase restrictions for non-Shanghai residents and allowing families with two or more children to purchase an additional home.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     