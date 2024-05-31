﻿
Biz / Property

Loans issued from China's housing provident fund nears US$211.01 billion in 2023

Xinhua
  18:57 UTC+8, 2024-05-31       0
China issued over 2.86 million individual mortgage loans worth nearly US$211.01 billion under its housing provident fund program in 2023, benefitting a broader spectrum of people.
Xinhua
  18:57 UTC+8, 2024-05-31       0

China issued over 2.86 million individual mortgage loans worth nearly 1.5 trillion yuan (US$211.01 billion) under its housing provident fund program in 2023, benefitting a broader spectrum of people, official data showed Friday.

Over 76.2 million people withdrew a total of about 2.66 trillion yuan from the fund last year, according to a report jointly released by the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and the People's Bank of China.

Contributions to the fund totaled around 3.47 trillion yuan, the report revealed. The number of entities and persons contributing to the fund increased by 9.29 percent and 2.8 percent over the previous year, respectively.

Last year, seven more Chinese cities were added to the list of pilot cities where flexibly employed people are allowed to participate in the housing provident fund system. This helped such group of people to work and live stably, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the fund's coverage among flexibly employed individuals expanded steadily, with the number of such group of people contributing to the fund increasing by 124.1 percent year on year by the end of 2023 across a total of 13 pilot cities.

China has also beefed up efforts to support new citizens and young people in big cities who wish to withdraw the fund to pay rent. More than 18.46 million people withdrew about 203.13 billion yuan to pay rent in 2023, representing growth of 20.04 percent and 33.52 percent over the previous year, respectively.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Bank of China
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     